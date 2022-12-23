A Colombian was arrested when he was going to receive some medicines in Russiafor which the country sentenced him to four years in prison, but the medicines were prescribed by his doctor.

However, according to the Prosecutor’s Office of this country, this type of drug is prohibited.

The case dates back to 2020 when Elías Mauricio Rojas Ardila requested an address to acquire 26.1 grams of a medicine called Modafinilwhich has diphenylmethyl, sulfinyl, and acetamide.

The drug had a medical authorization in Colombia and is used to counteract hypersomnia, a sleep disorder in which the patient cannot control the desire to sleep.

What I did not know Elías, is that when the package arrived they would ask you to come to facilities to claim it.

There, the authorities were waiting for him to arrest him for the alleged crime of “illegal acquisition and storage without the purpose of selling psychotropic substances, on a large scale,” the Russian Prosecutor’s Office cited.

“This medication arrived at Russian customs, was checked, and was subsequently allowed to pick it up at the postal service offices, under the figure of controlled delivery, to be immediately detained by the authorities and then charged with committing a crime,” explained Aarón Zea, one of Rojas Ardila’s close friends, in an interview with Semana magazine.

The arrest took place on February 17, 2021 and he was released on December 30, 2021 but the investigations continued and on October 5 the hearing was held where he was sentenced to four years in intramural prison for asking for 26.1 grams of modafinil drug.

Now, from Medellín, the man’s family sent the necessary evidence to verify that Elías requested the medicine since it is legal in Colombia along with the documents issued by the Secretary of Health of Antioquia, duly apostilled, to try to counterbalance the sentence.