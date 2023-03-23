The Colombian National Team will have its first exam of 2023 in the early hours of Friday with the base roster of coach Néstor Lorenzo. At 6 am, the team will face South Korea in Ulsan, in a game that will be broadcast on the Caracol and RCN channels.

Already on January 27, an experimental roster, out of date Fifa, had minutes in a friendly against the United States that ended tied without goals.

Lorenzo continues to trust the experienced

Lorenzo now returns to give play to the base of the team, to the players who, for the most part, were in the failed qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and with some who still survive from the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 .

Some of the calls raise doubts about their age, which, in theory, would not be enough for them to play the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the first with 48 teams. Among them are the two historical scorers of the Colombian National Team: Radamel Falcao García, who would be 40 years old, and James Rodríguez, who would be on the verge of 36.

James Rodríguez (left) and Falcao García.

Lorenzo has explained on several occasions that the call of the ‘historical’ of the Selection is to take advantage of their experience and follow the example.

“Those of us who have been in soccer for many years know that young people are important on a team because of their energy, freshness, ability, but also the old ones because of their experience, because of their way of managing time. (Ángel) Labruna said that the boys win games and the big ones win championships, ”he explained.

The renewal, so to speak, has been controlled. Lorenzo continues to play for the historical base, which has played more than half the minutes in his four games in charge of the team (see graph).

But little by little he has been approaching both a second line of players who have been coming for a while waiting for an opportunity and some new faces.

On the list for these two games there are two absolute rookies: goalkeeper Devis Vásquez, from Milan, and midfielder Nelson Palacio, from Nacional. And there were three, but Johan Carbonero, Racing striker, fell off the list due to injury.

Lorenzo continues to experiment and now, with the confirmation that the tie begins in September, he will have these matches and those in June to adjust pieces and assemble his final base.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

