The Colombian Santiago Umba (Androni Giocatolli) snatched the leadership of the Tour of Rwanda from his compatriot Brayan Sánchez (Team Medellín) after winning two seconds in the second stage, in which the French Alan Boileau (B&B Hotels) won.

Boileau, who in the first stage had lost 41 seconds, covered in a time of 3:07:14 the 120.5 km of the second, disputed between Kigali and Huye, with two second category mountain passes and one third category. He crossed the finish line six seconds before Umba, who in turn beat Sánchez and the rest of the first group by two seconds.

The difference between second and third was enough to throw a new leader of the general, since Umba was with the same time scored by Brayan Sánchez.

In Sánchez’s group, Spanish-Colombian Óscar Sevilla also reached the goal (Team Medellín), who was with the same time as Brayan in the general classification.

This Tuesday the third stage of the thirteenth edition of the Tour of Rwanda will be held, which will take the riders from Nyanza to Gicumbi along 171.6 kilometers with two first-class mountain passes, two second-class and one third-class.