Colombian Tatiana Arévalo shared an emotional video of the spectacular gift that He prepared his grandfather to celebrate his hundredth birthday: a unique trip to the United States to visit Disney. In this way, the man was able to fulfill his dream of visiting the theme park in Orlando, Florida, in addition to seeing his granddaughter again, whom he had not hugged for four years.

“She never imagined that God would allow her to visit the United States one day, much less visit Disney, the Mickey cartoon she grew up with,” the Colombian shared through her Instagram profile, @tatyarevalo. The creator of content about travel, entrepreneurship and migration He arranged for his grandfather, Mr. Guillermo, to fly from Colombia, days before his 100th birthday..

“At 99 years old he fulfilled his dream of visiting the United States and tomorrow God will give me the privilege of celebrating my grandpa’s 100th birthday at Disney”, the YouTuber also shared in another publication, who asked her followers to consider these videos as a reminder of the importance of setting goals and taking care of the family.

On her grandfather’s birthday, Taty Arévalo woke him up with balloons and joy, helped him get ready and then They left for Magic Kindom, the Walt Disney World Resort theme park located in Lake Buena Vista, near Orlando, Florida.. There they toured the park until they reached the foot of Cinderella’s castle, where they sang the mañanitas to Mr. Guillermo, who looked smiling.

“This was his reaction to fulfilling his dream of visiting Disney on his 100th birthday,” shared the Colombian, who related that Mr. Guillermo supported his family by working as a lottery street vendor. For him, knowing Disney was an unattainable dream, however, thanks to his granddaughter he achieved it. “Dreams come true, my beautiful people. Even if some take a while… What God has promised you, your eyes will see!”Tatiana said.

Why wait until your 100th birthday?



The content creator shared on her Instagram stories how much she enjoyed seeing her grandpa and that she was sad because his trip was already over. “I tell you that yesterday I was super sad with my grandfather’s departure, but seeing that he is happy fills my heart,” she said in a clip. She then shared: “The logistics of moving a grandparent from one country to another is very challenging.. It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible. If you have the dream of bringing your family to the United States to visit you, yes you can achieve it, for example, I waited four years to see my grandfather,” said Tatiana.

“Now many people criticize me, ‘oh, why did I wait so long? He almost died.’ Look, why? Because my grandpa doesn’t move a foot without my aunt and my aunt didn’t have an American visa and to have an American visa from Colombia takes a long time. It took me more than two years waiting for my aunt’s interview, but God is beautiful and faithful and it is always possible,” shared Taty Arévalo.