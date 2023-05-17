Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombian reached the summit of Everest: this was the feat of Mateo Isaza

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian reached the summit of Everest: this was the feat of Mateo Isaza


close

Mateo Isaza - Everest

Mateo Isaza – Everest.

Photo:

Courtesy of the family, EFE

Mateo Isaza – Everest.

The man from Antioquia achieved the feat and fulfilled one of his great dreams.

Mateo Isaza from Antioquia fulfilled his dream and reached the summit of Mount Eeverest without supplemental oxygen.

His feat began on April 1, 2023, when together with a group of international mountaineers the expedition began in the area.

Colombian reaches the top of Everest

On July 22, 145 mountaineers trampled the top of K2.

With 20 years of experience as a mountaineer, Isaza reached the Himalayas, on the border between China and Nepal, and managed to climb Everest.

Supported by his passion for mountaineering, this professional tour guide, biologist and philosopher became a the first Colombian to reach the summit of Everest, without supplemental oxygen, in the last fifteen years. The previous national to do so was Luis Ossa (2007).

(Also: From fear to liberation: the first openly gay Fifa referee in football speaks).

To date, eight men and three women have been the Colombians who have reached the top of Everest.

See also  Giroud-Osimhen, the challenge of the 9: who is better on FIFA?

More news

SPORTS
*With information from the press office.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombian #reached #summit #Everest #feat #Mateo #Isaza

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A suspect in a natural fire in the Sverdlovsk region was detained

A suspect in a natural fire in the Sverdlovsk region was detained

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result