Colombian reached the summit of Everest: this was the feat of Mateo Isaza

Mateo Isaza from Antioquia fulfilled his dream and reached the summit of Mount Eeverest without supplemental oxygen.

His feat began on April 1, 2023, when together with a group of international mountaineers the expedition began in the area.

Colombian reaches the top of Everest

On July 22, 145 mountaineers trampled the top of K2.

With 20 years of experience as a mountaineer, Isaza reached the Himalayas, on the border between China and Nepal, and managed to climb Everest.

Supported by his passion for mountaineering, this professional tour guide, biologist and philosopher became a the first Colombian to reach the summit of Everest, without supplemental oxygen, in the last fifteen years. The previous national to do so was Luis Ossa (2007).

To date, eight men and three women have been the Colombians who have reached the top of Everest.

