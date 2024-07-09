The mother of the Colombian William Eduardo Santander De La Hoza publicist from Magdalena, waits as the hours go by for some information about his son, who disappeared in Canada when I was on vacation.

Santander, 33, a resident of Bogotá, traveled with some friends. On her Instagram account, she constantly shared photos and videos of the trip.

William Eduardo Santander De La Hoz traveled to Canada for vacation. Photo:Instagram: @willisan Share

“The world is my destiny and emotion is my passport. See you in the air!” she wrote on June 27, before taking a flight from El Dorado airport. She arrived in Montreal, a city “that captures you from the first moment,” as she said in another of her posts.

He uploaded a video on Saturday, July 6: “Let’s go on a yacht to have a great time.” That was the last time his family saw him.

The Colombian shared a video on social media before boarding the yacht. Photo:Courtesy Share

Mother of Colombian missing in Canada calls for help

In an interview with EL TIEMPO, Martha De La Hoz, her mother, said that some friends contacted her to alert her of an accident that had occurred on the Saint Lawrence River, in the Old Port sector of Montreal.

“They say that he fell off the yacht. That is the version they give, up to that point, they do not give any more information,” he said. “I wondered why my son did not have a vest, a protective suit. They have said that William slipped and they only saw him when he fell into the water. There was negligence there.”

William Eduardo Santander De La Hoz, 33 years old. Photo:Instagram: @willisan Share

What I want most is for my son to appear alive or dead.

According to the information the family has, The police have since begun searching for the Colombian in the river, but there has been no news so far..

“The body has not been found. The police told me to be on the lookout, but there is still no report. I am waiting,” added her mother.

In the last few hours, Mrs. Martha traveled to Bogotá to meet with staff from the Canadian Embassy: “The next step is to try to get an appointment to process a visa and go there to clarify things.”

“I would like to ask the Canadian authorities from the bottom of my heart to please have news of my son’s life as soon as possible, in the conditions in which he is.“I want to be able to go and look for him. What I want most is for my son to appear dead or alive,” she concluded for this newspaper.

The Colombian was in the city of Montreal, Canada. Photo:Instagram: @willisan Share

Other relatives and friends are still waiting in Salamina, Magdalena, where Santander was born. Ana Yanely Orozco, the municipality’s social manager, has joined their call.

“It is a time of great confusion and anguish, which is why we are asking for everyone’s collaboration to continue the search and to provide us with clear answers to what happened. Let the relevant investigations continue so that we can compensate for the anguish we experienced defending the rights of our beloved Willy, and offer a farewell,” she said in a message on social media.

