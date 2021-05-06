Protesters, which continue in the Colombian capital Bogota, tried to break into the local Capitol building, where representatives of the lower and upper chambers of the country’s Congress are holding their meetings. About this on Wednesday, May 5, on his page in Twitter said Senator Mauricio Toro.

According to him, the deputies had to be evacuated from the premises of the Congress for security reasons in connection with the attempt of the protesters to enter the building.

In turn, the mayor of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, in his Twitter noted that some of the protesters demolished the fence enclosing the Capitol, but they were pushed aside by a special police detachment. She also called on congressmen to engage in dialogue with young people about such violence.

The day before, Colombian President Ivan Duque made an appeal to the citizens and organizations of the country in order to find a solution to the crisis amid the ongoing unrest caused by an attempt to reform the tax system. According to him, the national dialogue will make it possible to renounce violence in all its forms.

According to the office of the Colombian Ombudsman, during the week of protests, 19 protesters and one police officer were killed in clashes, and 89 people were missing.

Demonstrations against tax reform have been taking place in Colombia since last week. The riots took place in the capital of the country – Bogota, as well as Cali, Medellin and other cities. More than 840 people were injured on both sides of the barricades, 431 were reported. Later, President Ivan Duque publicly refused to expand the application of VAT on gasoline and utilities and the income tax base, but protests continued.