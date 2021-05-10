Colombians demonstrated in Washington and in major cities in the United States to ask the Joe Biden Administration to act against the violence in the South American country. In the midst of peaceful protests in favor of the marches in Colombia and in opposition to police repression, they threw red paint at the residence of Ambassador Francisco Santos.

Massachussetts Avenue is the street of the embassies in Washington and where the main diplomatic representations of Colombia in the United States operate. The diplomatic headquarters, today under the command of Francisco Santos, is close to the embassies of Australia, Chile and Peru, among other countries. From there, hundreds of Colombians have gathered in the last 10 days to support the days of the national strike in Colombia.

Other Latin Americans have also supported the sit-ins, marches, and candles. The protesters even built a cardboard tank calling for demilitarization in the streets of Colombia to ensure the right to demonstrate in peace.

Specifically, the organization of the Colombian diaspora in Washington asks the US government to, first, monitor the actions of the force that are being implemented by Colombian institutions such as the riot squad (Esmad) of the National Police. They also ask the United States to monitor the use of the resources it allocates to the Colombian public force.

Second, the organization wants there to be “concrete guarantees so that Colombians can freely and safely exercise the right to protest in a peaceful manner.”

Activists participate in a protest against a tax reform proposed by the government of Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez and against police violence in Colombia. Picture taken near the White House on May 8, 2021 in Washington, DC © Daniel SLIM / AFP

“I extend the invitation to people who believe that coming to protest makes us from the left, to take off our fighting gloves and start from the fact that we are Colombians and we want peace and a quiet life for the military and the civilian population”, Laura Fonseca told France24 one of the organizers of the marches in Washington. “There are not two sides here, the side is towards life,” he added.

“The Colombian people are tired, they are exhausted from so much bad government and they have been killing us for many years. We have many social leaders assassinated and now they are assassinating young people in the marches, ”Carlos Castillo, a Cali participant in the march in the US capital, told France24.

From the United States, they reject violence in Colombian protests

In the framework of the National Strike, between April 28 and May 8, at least 47 people have died, of which 39 died due to police violence, according to the NGO Temblores. The organization also refers to 12 cases of sexual violence against women and 963 arbitrary detentions, among other violent acts. The state Ombudsman’s Office has lower figures and assures that there have been 27 deaths, and maintains that at least 359 people are missing since the proposals began.

Dozens of police officers have also been reported injured after nearly two weeks of demonstrations in Colombia. “I cannot speak of police abuse when there are 785 injured policemen,” he assured Spanish media. Luis Guillermo Plata, Ambassador of Colombia in Spain. France 24 has not been able to confirm the figure as of the publication of the article.

In this regard, Francisco Santos, Colombian ambassador to the United States, said in a letter addressed to the editorial boards of the main US media that “Colombia respects the fundamental right of its citizens to peacefully protest and we have protected that right, as is evident after 10 consecutive days of protests and demonstrations throughout the national territory, where more than 400,000 people have participated ”. The ambassador and former vice president during the two governments of Álvaro Uribe added that unfortunately some protests have been permeated by criminal acts, vandalism and blockades.

Red paint is thrown at the residence of Ambassador Francisco Santos

In the midst of the peaceful demonstrations that have taken place in the United States, the Colombian embassy in Washington shared with France 24 photos of acts of vandalism that were committed against the residence of Ambassador Francisco Santos. In the photos, you can see red paint at the entrance of the residence and a graffiti that says “murderer” in the parking lot of the ambassador’s house, located in the Dupont Circle sector.

According to the Embassy, ​​the person who spilled the painting managed to pass the first door of the residence, was intercepted by diplomatic personnel and then ran away without being identified. According to the Embassy, ​​the person who managed to enter the residence wore a Covid-19 mask and was hooded, a fact that made identification difficult. Subsequently, they called the Washington Metropolitan Police.

During days of peaceful demonstrations in Washington this weekend, a hooded man vandalized the residence of Francisco Santos, Colombian ambassador to the United States. The metropolitan police were made aware of the events. More details in @ France24_es pic.twitter.com/6XWAjQ6GWZ – Cristóbal Vásquez (@TobalVasquez) May 9, 2021



Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on International Relations, also said he was extremely concerned about the brutal response of the national police and Esmad against protesters in Colombia. “I am particularly alarmed by the development in Cali and I call on President Iván Duque to de-escalate the violence and make it clear that the excessive use of force is inexcusable,” Meeks said. “It is imperative that the US Leahy Act is fully implemented, as we make it clear that the United States will not support security forces involved in serious human rights violations,” he said.

“I am extremely concerned about the brutal response of the PNC and ESMAD against the protests in Colombia. I am especially alarmed by the events in Cali and I ask the president @IvanDuque reduce violence and make it clear that the use of excessive force is unforgivable. “ – House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) May 5, 2021



The Leahy Act in the United States is a norm that prohibits the Department of State and the Department of Defense from providing military and financial assistance to the public forces of other countries where human rights are violated. In 2020, the United States gave Colombia 448 million dollars in financial aid for the post-conflict, and the fight against drug trafficking and the post-conflict. In addition, the North American nation allocated approximately 150 million dollars more to Colombia to face the massive exodus of Venezuelans.