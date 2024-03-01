The authorities of a court in Florida, United States, are advancing in the investigation into the complaints made by some women against a Colombian citizen accused of sexual abuse.

According to the victims' statements, the man would have taken advantage of his status as gym teacher in an exclusive area of ​​Key Biscayne to abuse some minors.

(We recommend you read: 'You are not alone', the documentary that vindicates rape victims).

The defendant was identified as Óscar Olea, 38 years old, who has an open file for 12 years when he allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior against a minor in Florida.

The mother of one of the victims said her daughter had been abused by Olea when she was 13 years old. In fact, presented “love letters” that the coach would have given him.​

The events would have occurred at the American Gymsters Gym, in Key Biscayne, where the man would have forced the minor to have sexual relations with him in his car and in his residence.

(You might be interested: Police captured a man accused of abusing his disabled daughter).

“I was afraid to shout and attract attention because I knew I would get in trouble.”commented the victim in an interview with the Miami Herald.

Her capture occurred this Wednesday, after the Miami Herald revealed accusations from some women who are now of legal age.

However, The accusations against the Colombian had been recurrent, after two families claimed that their 4 and 7 year old daughters had been abused. by the coach.

The Colombian's defense asked the Florida judge to grant him release on bail to the accused, arguing that his client turned himself in to the authorities. However, the request was not accepted.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

