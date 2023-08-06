Sunday, August 6, 2023
Colombian pride! David Alonso won the British Grand Prix in GP3

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian pride! David Alonso won the British Grand Prix in GP3

Close


Close

David Alonso

From left to right, the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, the Colombian David Alonso and the Spanish Daniel Holgado.

From left to right, the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, the Colombian David Alonso and the Spanish Daniel Holgado.

David Alonso gives Colombia the first World Cup win.

David Alonso achieved Colombia’s first victory in the motorcycling world championship, by winning the Moto3 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in a “heart-stopping” final lap.

The 17-year-old was born in Madrid, Spain, but runs for Colombia thanks to his mother’s nationality, this is the first time he has faced the Silverstone track.

Linda Caicedo: details that set off alarms for her health in the Colombian National Team

Alonso was trained by Jorge Martinez, who previously won Red Bull’s ‘Rookies Cup’ and the ‘Talent Cup’. Although Alonso started at the back of the grid and was able to overcome his opponents and crown the podium.

