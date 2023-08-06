Colombian pride! David Alonso won the British Grand Prix in GP3

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
From left to right, the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, the Colombian David Alonso and the Spanish Daniel Holgado.
From left to right, the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki, the Colombian David Alonso and the Spanish Daniel Holgado.
David Alonso gives Colombia the first World Cup win.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
David Alonso achieved Colombia’s first victory in the motorcycling world championship, by winning the Moto3 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, in a “heart-stopping” final lap.
The 17-year-old was born in Madrid, Spain, but runs for Colombia thanks to his mother’s nationality, this is the first time he has faced the Silverstone track.
(Keep reading: Linda Caicedo: details that set off alarms for her health in the Colombian National Team),
Alonso was trained by Jorge Martinez, who previously won Red Bull’s ‘Rookies Cup’ and the ‘Talent Cup’. Although Alonso started at the back of the grid and was able to overcome his opponents and crown the podium.
A LEGEND COMEBACK THAT IS CELEBRATED IN SPAIN AND COLOMBIA 🇪🇸🇨🇴😍
Starting last and winning the race as a 17-year-old at Silverstone! What a feat of David Alonso! #BritishGP 🇬🇧 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Sn1tdltzYs
— DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) August 6, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #pride #David #Alonso #won #British #Grand #Prix #GP3
Leave a Reply