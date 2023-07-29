Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/29/2023 – 3:20 pm Share

Nicolás Petro, eldest son of President Gustavo Petro, is being investigated on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment. ) on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

In addition to Nicolás, his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez was arrested, who at the beginning of the year accused him of receiving a large amount of money from a drug trafficker for the current president’s campaign and of keeping that money.

The Colombian Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that the arrests took place “today, July 29, 2023, around 6:00 am (local time), in compliance with the provisions of the 16th Municipal Criminal Court with the Function of Control of Guarantees of Bogotá.”

The institution added in a statement that Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos was arrested “for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment and Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez Castro for the punishable crimes of money laundering and violation of personal data for facts that occurred from 2022 to date”.

“Those captured will be placed at the disposal of a municipal criminal judge with the function of Control of Guarantees, who will be asked to give legality to the procedures of search, capture and seizure of material evidence”, he added.

In addition, “an indictment will be made for the aforementioned crimes and a measure restricting freedom will be requested”, according to the Public Ministry.

On March 21, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it was criminally investigating Nicolás Petro for his alleged meetings with drug traffickers and for “possible money laundering”.

The ex-wife of Petro’s son said earlier that month in an interview with Semana magazine that drug dealer Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as “the Marlboro man”, gave Nicolás Petro “more than 600 million pesos (about US current $153K) for Dad’s campaign.”

“It never reached the campaign legally because he kept that money, and others as well,” added the woman, who mentioned that Nicolás Petro also received 200 million pesos (about $51,000) from controversial businessman Alfonso “Turco” Hilsaca , which was also not passed on to the campaign.

Gustavo Petro says he does not intend to interfere in investigations

After the arrest, President Gustavo Petro stated that he “will not intervene or pressure” the decisions of the Public Ministry.

“As a person and as a father, this self-destruction and the fact that one of my children goes to jail hurts me a lot; As President of the Republic, I assure you that the Public Ministry has all the guarantees on my part to proceed in accordance with the law”, said the president on his Twitter account.

