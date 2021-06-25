Colombian President Iván Duque, alongside Defense Minister Diego Molano (right), and Interior Minister Daniel Palacios, after the helicopter in which they were being shot.| Photo: EFE/EPA/Cesar Carrión / Presidency of Colombia

Colombian President Iván Duque confirmed that the helicopter in which he was traveling this Friday (25) towards the city of Cúcuta was hit by gunfire as it was about to land and that he and the other members of his entourage who were on board escaped unharmed.

“Both the aerial device and the capability of the aircraft prevented anything lethal from happening. The truth is, it was a cowardly attack,” said Duque.

The Colombian president said that the aircraft was also carrying the ministers of Defense, Diego Molano, and Interior ministers, Daniel Palacios, as well as the governor of the department of Norte de Santander, Silvano Serrano.

“After fulfilling a commitment in Sardinata, on the Colombian (river) Catatumbo, and approaching to land in the city of Cúcuta, the presidential helicopter was the victim of an attack,” said Duque.

The politician was in Sardinata today to present advances in the program “Peace with legality” related to the implementation of the agreement signed in November 2016 between the country’s government and the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) guerrillas.

In the troubled region cut by Catatumbo there are guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN), the People’s Liberation Army (EPL), FARC dissidents and drug traffickers, and conflicts for territorial control are constant.

“Once again we reiterate that, as a government, we are not going to give up a single minute, a single day, in the fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime groups operating in the country. Here we are not intimidated by the violence or acts of terrorism, our state is strong,” said Duque.

The government official ordered “the entire security team to go after those who shot at the aircraft and put other people’s lives at risk.”

The attack was immediately repudiated by politicians from different political wings, such as Medellín Mayor Daniel Quintero, who said on Twitter that the people who “conspired for this attack wanted to take the lives (of the helicopter occupants) and the democracy of all Colombians”.

Left-wing senator Iván Cepeda, one of Duque’s main opponents, expressed on the same social network “absolute rejection of this attack”.