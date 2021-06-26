OfLuisa Billmayer shut down

Unidentified persons attacked President Iván Duque’s plane. The machine was hit six times. There were no injuries.

Colombia – Colombian President Iván Duque’s helicopter has been shot. The Blackhawk aircraft was approaching the city of Cúcuta in the east of the country when it was hit by at least six bullets. The president, the defense minister and the interior minister, who were also on the plane, were unharmed.

Colombia: Shots at the President’s helicopter

“The helicopter in which we flew was the target of an attack,” said the head of state after landing in Cúcuta on Friday (local time). The bullet holes can be seen on the machine. “This government will not lose a minute in the fight against drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime.”

President Ivan Duque (center), with Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and Defense Minister Diego Molano. © Cesar Carrion / dpa

The television station RCN published video recordings showing the six bullet holes on the helicopter. As a result, the machine was hit on the fuselage, rotor and stern. “The cowards who attacked the president and the government team should be scared,” wrote Defense Minister Diego Molano on Twitter. “We will resolutely bring down those who are trying to destabilize the country. Our institutions are above any threat. “

Six bullet holes on a Colombian presidential machine

“I have instructed the security forces to pursue those who shot the plane and put other people’s lives at risk,” said President Duque. “The message is that Colombia remains strong in the fight against crime.”

Bodyguards accompany the Colombian president after his helicopter was attacked. © Mendoza Schneyder / AFP

It was initially unclear who attacked the presidential helicopter. Only the week before, a bomb attack with more than 30 injured on a military base in Cúcuta had been carried out. The Colombian government blamed the guerrilla organization ELN for the attack. The rebels rejected the allegations.

Colombia: The world’s largest cocaine producer is grappling with paramilitaries and rebels

For decades, a bloody conflict between left rebels, right paramilitaries and state security forces raged in Colombia. More than 220,000 people were killed in the civil war and over six million were displaced from their home regions. The largest guerrilla organization, Farc, and the government signed a peace treaty in 2016.

The rebels’ return to civilian life is proving difficult, however, and many fighters have gone underground again. Parts of the South American country are still controlled by armed groups. Colombia is also the largest cocaine producer in the world. (lb / dpa)

