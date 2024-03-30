Colombian President Gustavo Petro threatened to cut diplomatic relations with Israel, writing on his X (formerly Twitter): “If Israel does not comply with the United Nations ceasefire resolution, we will break diplomatic relations with Israel,” the former Colombian guerrilla fighter tweeted. left.

If he thought that his terrible threats would bring terror to the population of Israel or significant damage to the country, he was completely mistaken. From an economic point of view:

Colombia accounts for 0.03% of Israel's imports, with coal and emeralds being the main products.

Colombia accounts for 0.1% of Israel's exports, mainly telecommunications equipment, medical devices and optical fibers.

Thus, economically the influence is absolutely negligible for Israel, but serious for the Colombian population, which produces very few advanced technological inputs.

Politically, Colombia has never given substantial support to Israel. In the most important votes at the UN, he abstained from voting with the Western world. Thus, for the Partition of Palestine, which was supposed to create two countries for two peoples, Colombia abstained. He also abstained from voting on the shameful resolution that described Zionism as a form of racism. In 2012, on the admission of Palestine, a new abstention. Therefore, from a political point of view, Israel apparently loses nothing.

In terms of tourism, around five thousand Israelis visit Colombia annually, while just over a thousand Colombians visit Israel. The Colombian economy also loses in this regard.

In the academic area, Israel, with its 9.4 million inhabitants, has three universities in the list of the 100 best in the world and one more when we include the 200 best. Colombia, with 58.4 million, only managed to rank 508 for its best university and 789 for the second best. In the exchange of knowledge, the president's decision once again punishes the population itself.

Finally, Colombia's main political allies are Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Ecuador while Israel's main allies are Germany, the United States, England and Italy. On a geopolitical level, there is no comparison between the two.

Thus, the punishment that Gustavo Petro intends to impose on Israel heavily penalizes the Colombian people.

Marcos L. Susskind is a community activist, speaker and tour guide in Israel.