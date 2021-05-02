The Colombian president appeared before the country to announce his reversal in the tax reform proposal that has caused days of protests throughout the country, although he affirmed that a new project will be processed. The controversial reform found a firm rejection of Colombians due to its taxation of taxes on the middle and lower classes at a time of deep crisis in the country.

Iván Duque announced the withdrawal of his controversial tax reform after four days of intense protests throughout the country. The Colombian president gave in to the numerous demonstrations against the project, which charged a significant increase in taxes on the country’s lower and middle class at a time of crisis due to the pandemic. Duque assured in his appearance that a new project will be processed to replace the current one.

The mobilization since last April 28 has been especially intense throughout Colombia. Thousands of people took to the streets in the National Strike last Wednesday and continued to do so in the following days.

The police response to the marches was extremely criticized by numerous organizations during these days due to the disproportionate force used, which alarmed numerous human rights organizations.

This May 1st, mobilizations increased throughout the country on the occasion of Labor Day and the police clashes with protesters intensified in cities such as Cali or Bogotá, where deaths were reported.

My enormous concern about the situation in Colombia. I reiterate my urgent call for the protest to be peaceful and for the security forces to respect human rights. We have been able to confirm 6 deaths related to the protests: – José Miguel Vivanco (@JMVivancoHRW) May 2, 2021



In addition, yesterday, Iván Duque announced the authorization of the military power to take control of the streets, a measure that was highly criticized by organizations such as Human Rights Watch.

News in development …