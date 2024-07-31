Gustavo Petro says there are “serious doubts” about the election that could lead Venezuelans to “violent polarization”

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia, center-left) asked the government of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) this Wednesday (31.Jul.2024) to fully disclose the electoral records (ballot box reports, in Portuguese) to validate the result.

This is the Colombian leader’s first statement on the elections in Venezuela, held on Sunday (28 July).

“I call on the Venezuelan government to allow the elections to end peacefully, allowing for a transparent vote count, with the counting of votes and minutes, and with the supervision of all political forces in their country and professional international observers.”stated in statement released on X (ex-Twitter).

The Colombian leader also said that the “serious doubts” in relation to the electoral process can lead Venezuelans to “a violent polarization, with serious consequences of permanent division of a nation”.

He further stated that until the vote count is completed, opposition forces “they will be able to calm down and stop the violence that leads to death.” Petro proposed that an agreement between the opposition and the Venezuelan government be reached to allow “maximum respect for the force that lost the elections”.

The Colombian president also requested that the United States lift the economic sanctions applied against Venezuela.

According to him, the lockdowns are a measure “anti-human” which results in hunger, violence and promotes the flight of people. “Latin American emigration to the US will decrease substantially if the blockade is lifted”he said.

Colombia is one of the 17 countries that have avoided taking a position on whether or not to recognize Maduro’s reelection, demanding transparency and asking for the official results to be released. Read more in this report from Poder360.

According to the electoral calendar (full – PDF – 327 kB, in Spanish), the CNE (National Electoral Council), an electoral body under the command of the Chavista regime, has until Friday (2 August) to release the ballot papers.