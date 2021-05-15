According to the NGO Temblores, the cases of sexual abuse of women by the public force during the more than two weeks of protests amount to 16. Demonstrations against these acts have multiplied throughout the country, especially after it was reported. the suicide of a minor who was allegedly sexually abused by agents in the city of Popayán.

The Colombian police are at the center of the controversy due to the numerous complaints of sexual abuse that organizations such as the local NGO Temblores have collected. In more than two weeks of national strike, 16 cases of sexual abuse perpetrated by the police against female protesters have been reported.

These scandalous data are in addition to those already reported by NGOs such as the aforementioned or international organizations such as Human Rights Watch, which have been denouncing for days the constant abuses committed by the public force when reporting murders, arbitrary detentions, excessive use of force or disappearances.

Emilia Márquez, a researcher at the NGO Temblores, suspects that the cases could be much larger. “We know that we are having an under-registration simply because we are not able to reach all the information and because not all the people who have been violated report it.”

These actions have put the international focus on the complaints of thousands of Colombians for the actions of the National Police.

The Ombudsman’s Office also collects these complaints

But not only non-governmental organizations have raised their voices about what happened, state organizations such as the Ombudsman’s Office also reflect shocking data. In 17 days of protests, 87 reports of violence against women and people with diverse sexual orientation and gender identity have been received.

In 79 of the cases, the victims were women, while in the remaining 8 those affected were the LGBTI population and people with Sexual Orientations and Diverse Gender Identities (OSIGD).

According to the complaints collected, these crimes were allegedly committed by members of the National Police and the Esmad riot squad.

The Popayán case sparked protests over sexual abuse

The case that has impacted Colombia this Friday is that of the suicide of a minor in the city of Popayán, in southwestern Colombia. This girl attended one of the demonstrations in her city, but was detained by several authorities to be later transferred to an Immediate Action Command (CAI), a space similar to that of a police station.

Civil society organizations such as @ShakingOng and @Indepaz They denounced that several women have been victims of sexual violence. It is unacceptable that women's bodies are used as a form of control by the Public Force, who must protect the population.



After staying there for a while, she was handed over to her grandmother with various bruises all over her body. The minor denounced that she had been touched by various authorities and reported it on her social networks. This Thursday the minor appeared unconscious at her home and the authorities were unable to revive her. He allegedly committed suicide and the accusations now fall on the police.

The authorities defended themselves by assuring that everything that the minor had said “was not true”, however, the agents allegedly involved have been withdrawn from their exercise.

Temblores points out that this type of violence is considered torture by the authorities and that it undermines the most basic rights when it comes to going out to the streets to protest.

From this organization they denounce that this type of practice is not something new and that it has been happening in warlike contexts forever, which does not mean that it means a flagrant violation of human rights.

Human rights organizations call demonstrations against sexual violence

Human rights organizations have demonstrated throughout the day in front of numerous CAIs in different cities. In some cases, the police response has reverted to charges against protesters.

In Bogotá, up to two hundred people have gathered in front of the CAI in the La Soledad neighborhood, in a crowded area of ​​protests in the Colombian capital. Here, dozens of women held and chanted slogans against rape by state security forces.

Many of these glances were also set against Esmad, the anti-riot public force, on whom numerous complaints and requests for dissolution in a police reform weigh.

As reported by Tremors through data from the National Institute of Legal Medicine of Colombia, between 2017 and 2019, 102 cases of sexual violence were reported, to which we must add 30 more in 2020, perpetrated by the National Police in Colombia.

As reported by Tremors through data from the National Institute of Legal Medicine of Colombia, between 2017 and 2019, 102 cases of sexual violence were reported, to which we must add 30 more in 2020, perpetrated by the National Police in Colombia.



With EFE and local media