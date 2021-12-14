Police in front of mural in honor of Javier Ordóñez, who was killed by police during protests in Bogotá, September 2020. Colombian police were responsible for 11 deaths in the demonstrations, according to a report| Photo: EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombia’s national police are responsible for 11 of the 14 civilian deaths that occurred during the September 2020 protests in Bogotá and the neighboring municipality of Soacha, concluded an academic report presented to the capital’s city hall on Monday. The independent investigation was requested by the city of Bogotá and supported by the United Nations.

According to the document, on September 9 and 10, 2020, the police “reacted disproportionately, illegally and in disrespect for the principle of humanity, when dealing with citizen demonstrations in Bogotá and Soacha”, where there were protests over the murder of Javier Ordóñez in a police procedure.

The authors describe the case as “one of the most serious episodes of human rights violations in the history of the city of Bogotá”.

“The illegal use of firearms by some members of the institution led to a massacre that cost the lives of 11 young people in identical circumstances and in a short period of time,” adds the investigation led by former Colombian prosecutor Carlos Negret.

The document recalls that the youth protests began with the murder of Ordóñez in Bogotá, in the early hours of 9 September. The 46-year-old taxi driver was brutally subdued in a street by two police officers who tried to arrest him and prolonged discharge an electrical discharge gun at him.

“The massacre took place in the absence of a political and operational order not to use firearms against protesters, in a complex and highly tense social context that required decisive rights-based political and operational leadership at the national and district level to prevent their occurrence,” states the 177-page report.

According to the report, police brutality was intense against youth from low-income sectors of Bogotá and Soacha, and the result shows that “there is a criminalization of poverty by the security forces”.

The victims, who were between 17 and 27 years old, shared their poor background and the fact that they came to the capital in search of better education and job opportunities. These characteristics, the report says, suggest a “reflection on whether the police behave in a more repressive and authoritarian manner toward low-income citizens.”