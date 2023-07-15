The controversy continues over the match between Columbia and Ireland that it could not be played in full this Friday, when he was suspended for rough play and withdrawal of the Irish players.

They were 23 minutes into the preparation game for the women’s World Cup when, after a tackle on one of the figures from Ireland, Denise O’Sullivanwho had to be taken to a hospital, the game was suspended.

Ireland protested and in a statement said they were withdrawing due to “extremely strong play”.

‘They are girls’

The controversy was fueled after the player Daniela Caracasfrom Colombia, referred to the rival players in bad terms.

His words were while chatting with Colombian fans who were at the party headquarters. The player, while she was recorded, released the statement.

“They are some girls… a fault there and they started to complain and that they were going to see if they played, then the coach said we are going to wait for them to decide… Let them eat shit“he said while signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

Previously, the Colombian Football Federation expressed that they respected fair play and the decision of the Irish to retire.

“The Colombian Football Federation informs that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today’s training between the Colombian Women’s National Team and Ireland, was suspended because the Irish National Team, a rival in practice this Friday, preferred not to continue playing. when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed,” says the Federation’s statement.

“Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team,” he adds.

