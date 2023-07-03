Dutch pilot Dilano van’t Hoff18 years old, died this weekend at the Spa circuit, in Belgium, during a European Regional Formula championship race.

The accident occurred on the last lap of the race, around 10 in the morning (local time), due to a chain collision on the Combes straight, while it was raining heavily.

According to the Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure/Les Sports, Van’t Hoff’s car suffered an impact at more than 200 km/h and was left across the track. A

pilot who followed him could not avoid it and hit him.

And after this Sunday there was a meaningful minute of silence in all automobile competitions, it has gained echo the heartfelt goodbye that the Colombian driver Jerónimo Berrío, one of the young national talents, gives to his teammate van’t Hoff.

‘Losing a partner is a very sad thing’

“This is a devastating day for world motorsport. I don’t have many words to say something about what happened with Dilano… from me and my family the deepest condolences to his family and friends, to MP Motorsport”said Berrío in a video shared by his family.

“Losing a partner is a very sad thing… may he rest in peace”he pointed out, visibly affected.

Then, on social networks, Berrío pointed out: “I have no words for this devastating news. Our MP Motorsport family has suffered a huge loss, my condolences to the family and friends of Dilano and to Mp Motorsport

fly high champion“.

Farewell to a promising pilot

Photo: Original image of Fedeautos.

Van’t Hoff had been Spanish F4 champion in 2020. He competed with the MP Motorsport team. The circumstances of the accident are reminiscent of those that surrounded the death of the Frenchman Anthoine Hubert, four years ago in F2, on the same circuit.

“It breaks my heart. I think the Eau Rouge de Spa should be looked at because we have lost two drivers there in four or five years.”declared Canadian Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll.

“It’s really dangerous. We say it every year and it’s not fair. that has to changeinsisted the Aston Martin man.

Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands said he was “very sad”.

“We have to look at these types of situations. It’s easy to blame the track, but I also think that seeing how wet it was, there are surely elements that we have to think about for the future.”he indicated, specifying that he did not personally know his young compatriot.

team statement

Spa-Francorchamps, 1 July 2023 MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ‘t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/IWvS0fY1bs — MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) July 1, 2023

*With AFP