Colombian party: the prize for the National Team for beating South Korea

July 25, 2023
Colombian party: the prize for the National Team for beating South Korea

Colombia had a triumphant debut: great victory against Korea in the World CupThe Colombian team achieved its first three points in group H.

The players received a huge surprise in the dressing room after the game.

Colombia put together its party in its first match in the Women’s World Cup: It was not only done by the National Team players on the field, after beating South Korea 2-0 in the World Cup, but also by a large number of fans.

Fifa reported 24,323 spectators in the stands of the Sydney football stadiumin which the team led by Nelson Abadía began their participation in the World Cup on the right foot.

J Balvin, the luxury guest in the dressing room

At the end of the game, the team’s celebration was measured. However, the players received a special visit in the dressing room.

The singer J Balvin visited the team that plays the World Cup and gave them encouragement for what is to come, the tough match against Germany, next Sunday, at 4:30 in the morning, Colombia time, on the same stage.

“We love it, he represents what we also represent in the world. These surprises are wonderful for us,” Catalina Usme, the scorer of the first goal, told DSports at the end of the game.

The official account of the Colombian Football Federation showed J Balvin as an illustrious visitor for this match, in a photo in which he appears in the middle of the president of the entity, Ramón Jesurún, and the head of the South American Football Confederation, the Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez.

