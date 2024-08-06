continue the Paris Olympics And on Monday, August 5, several Colombian athletes are scheduled to compete in search of recognition for their sporting performance.

For this Tuesday, the disciplines of diving, wrestling, sailing and athletics will be where local athletes will compete.

At the Aquatic Center, from 3:00 am (Colombian time), Luis Felipe Uribe and Daniel

Restrepo will compete in the preliminaries in the 3-meter springboard modality.

At Champ-de-Mars Arena, at 4:30 am(Colombian time), in Greco-Roman wrestling, at 77 kg, Alexis Cuero. At the same time, in women’s freestyle wrestling 50 kg, Alisson Cardozo.

Around 4:20 am. in Athletics 400 meters, Evelis Aguilar and Lina Licona, will be

competing. At 5:30 am Victor Bolaños will participate in Sailing. In Long Jump, at 1:15 pm, Arnovis Dalmero. And in athletics -long jump-, at the Stade de France, at 4:15 am (Colombian time), Natalia Linares, in the long jump qualifying round.

Schedules

Diving: Luis Felipe Uribe and Daniel Restrepo. Tuesday, August 6. 3:00 a.m.

Luis Felipe Uribe and Daniel Restrepo. Tuesday, August 6. 3:00 a.m. Long jump: Natalia Linares. Tuesday, August 6th. 4:15 am

Natalia Linares. Tuesday, August 6th. 4:15 am Athletics-400 meters: Evelis Aguilar and Lina Licona. 4:20 a.m.

Evelis Aguilar and Lina Licona. 4:20 a.m. Greco-Roman fight: Alexis Cuero. Tuesday, August 6th. 4:30 am

Alexis Cuero. Tuesday, August 6th. 4:30 am Women’s Wrestling: Alisson Cardozo. Tuesday, August 6. 4:30 a.m.

Alisson Cardozo. Tuesday, August 6. 4:30 a.m. Kite Sailing: Victor Bolaños. Tuesday, August 6th. 5:03 am

Victor Bolaños. Tuesday, August 6th. 5:03 am Long jump: Arnovis Dalmero. Tuesday, August 6. 1:15 pm

Where to see Colombians?



Claro Sports offers full coverage of the Olympic Games with 19 hours of daily content on the four channels enabled on Claro TV (1502, 1503, 1504, 1505 in HD, and 502, 503, 504 and 505 in SD), as well as on its YouTube channel, on the website https://www.clarosports.com/ and in the Mi Claro app.

The Caracol and RCN channels They broadcast the Olympic Games, especially the Colombian competitions.