This Thursday, February 1st, around 1:30 pm, the official website of Panama Sportsorganizer of the Panamerican Games, issued information according to which the cities of Lima and Asuncion They were the only candidate venues for the organization of the Games in 2027.

The Pan American Games were withdrawn on January 3 to Barranquilla for failure to make agreed payments.



The version that Colombia was excluded and therefore lost the option of recovering the headquarters, was picked up by several media outlets around the world, including EL TIEMPO.

However, the official page that contained the information was out of service and presented an error when entering. Subsequently, the page with said statement remained blank.

EL TIEMPO contacted Ciro Solanopresident of the Colombian Olympic Committee, who said: “There is nothing official. We have not yet received the letter from Panam Sports. “They say it wasn't them and that's why they lowered it (sic).”

The official Panam Sports page that contained the news was left blank. See also Pan American Games: Panam Sports' letter to the President for non-compliance

At first, the official website had the news on its website with the headline announcing the host cities.

There are versions that the official Panam Sports website would have been hacked.

Cache of the Panam Sports page shows that the information was published in the first place.

This is the text that appeared on the Panam Sports page and was later taken off the air.

EL TIEMPO has tried to communicate with Panam Sports officials who have not answered the call.

Around 4:30 pm this same Monday, the Panam page became active again, but the information about the candidates was not on the air.

Colombia lost the venue of the Games due to non-compliance with payments. Since then, the country has begun a crusade to try to recover the headquarters.

Colombia agreed to pay 8 million dollars, four before December 31 of last year and the rest before January 31, 2024, but did not comply, so Panam Sports sent the letter at the beginning of January in which “indeclinably” withdrew the headquarters that was initially assigned to Barranquilla.

