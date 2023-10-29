The kidnapping of the footballer’s parents Luis Diazforward of the English club Liverpool and the Colombian team, caused outrage this Saturday in the country whose Police managed to rescue his mother hours later while an intense search operation for the father continues.

The kidnapping occurred when the couple was traveling in their vehicle through the Los Olivos neighborhood of Barrancas, a town in the department of La Guajira where the player was born, and they were approached by four individuals who were traveling on motorcycles, according to witness accounts.

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) rejected “the security situation” that the Díaz family is experiencing and expressed its confidence that the authorities will be able to rescue

Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the forward, as they did with his mother, Cilenis Marulanda.

“From the FCF we stand in solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” said the Colombian Football Federation in a message on the social network X.

Support of the national teams

Colombia national team sub.23.

This Sunday the Colombia national teams They remembered and kept Luis Díaz in mind during these difficult times.

The Colombian men’s under 23 team who participates in the Panamerican Games, He displayed Lucho’s shirt, Colombia’s number 7, in the national anthem. The players got down on their knees to express their solidarity with the footballer, just before the match against the United States. The t-shirt had the message, Strength I fought.

For its part, the women’s teamwho this Sunday faces the United States in a friendly preparation match, also met in the stadium’s dressing room to show solidarity with Díaz.

The captain Daniela Montoya He held the yellow shirt number 7. The message was: “We are also with you Luis Díaz, football is peace.”

The Instagram account of the Colombian National Team published a strong message to ask for the freedom of Lucho’s father.

“We ask the captors of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of @luisdiaz19, to release him now, without conditions. Football is peace. I fight, we are with you. Colombia is with you.”

