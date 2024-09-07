After the painful 1-1 draw of Colombia with Peru, in Lima, On the seventh date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the group is concentrating for next Tuesday’s match against Argentina in Barranquilla.

“The Peruvian national team postponed today its fight to get out of last place in the World Cup qualifiers after tying 1-1 with Colombia in Lima, that thanks to Luis Díaz kept its unbeaten record, although it lost ground to the leader Argentina,” reported the EFE agency.

And he added: “Alexander Callens It made us think of Peru’s first victory at home, after two defeats and a draw, but Lucho Díaz left everything the same at the National Stadium in Lima. La Bicolor looked for every way to win, but the Colombian team responded with speed and deep play.”

Colombian coach Néstor Lorenzo is having trouble organizing his defense against the leader of the South American qualifiers.

Carlos Cuesta He left due to injury and gave the entrance to Yerry Mina, but at 89 minutes the defender saw the yellow card and due to accumulation he cannot play against the Argentines.