The Colombian National Team has already passed its first two tests in the 2024 Copa América, beating Paraguay and Costa Rica, obtaining its place in the quarterfinals in advance.

According to the criteria of

In their most recent match, Colombia won authoritatively 3-0 against Costa Rica, with goals from Luis Díaz, Dávinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba.

The team reached 6 points and will fight for first place in the group in Tuesday’s game against Brazil.

Colombia selection Photo:EFE Share

James and Sánchez, in the team of the week

In the victory against Costa Rica, several players stood out, such as forward Jhon Córdoba. However, Conmebol has its chosen ones.

In the formation of its usual eleven of the week, Conmebol includes the Colombians James Rodríguez and Dávinson Sánchez.

Colombia selection. Photo:EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Share

James stood out with a great assist on Córdoba’s goal, with a spectacular pass from his right foot.

Sánchez moved from his defensive role and was key in the attack, using aerial ball. Thus, he found his goal, which he dedicated to the injured Jhon Lucumí.

The ideal team is with Claudio Bravo (Chile); Murillo (Panama), Romero (Argentina), Sanchez (Colombia), Robinson (United States; De la Cruz (Uruguay), Caicedo (Ecuador), James (Colombia); Pellistri (Uruguay), Rondon (Venezuela), Vinicius (Brazil).

SPORTS

More sports news