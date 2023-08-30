The Colombian National Team will begin the road to the 2026 World Cup next week, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. It will be the revenge after the failure on the road to Qatar 2022, when the team was left out after going seven games without scoring goals.

Colombia will receive Venezuela on September 7 in Barranquilla and then visit Chile on the 12th of the same month in Santiago.

The team changed coach. The Argentine Néstor Lorenzo took command, replacing Reinaldo Rueda. He has already played eight friendly matches, with a good balance in terms of numbers, six wins and two draws.

Lorenzo trusts the work of the experienced players who had already reached the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, despite the failure of the past qualifiers. And to that base he has been adding several new players who have had a good job, such as Kevin Castaño, Jhon Arias and Jorge Carrascal.

In the last call, when Colombia beat Iraq and Germany, Lorenzo did not have James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao García and Juan Fernando Quintero, among other experienced players. And the team showed a new face.

Now, the dilemma is to know if Lorenzo calls the ‘historical’ again or if he gambles with the new base that responded well to him.

The video with the clues of the call

The Colombian Football Federation has not yet announced the call, pBut this Wednesday he published a video on his social networks in which he could be giving clues about the players who will be on Lorenzo’s list.

The statistician and journalist Paolo Arenas followed the video frame by frame and produced a list of the soccer players that appear. And among them is not Juan Fernando Quintero.

The list is made up of Frank Fabra, Jorge Carrascal, Diego Valoyes, Camilo Vargas, Daniel Muñoz, Johan Mojica, Mateus Uribe, Kevin Castaño, Rafael Santos Borré, Jefferson Lerma, Carlos Cuesta, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Radamel Falcao Garcia, Jhon Lucumí, Jhon Arias, Yerry Mina, Yaser Asprilla and Wilmar Barrios.

It is said that Lorenzo would call between 26 and 27 players. In the video there are 20. Is it a clue?

