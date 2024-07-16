The America Cup It’s over and the South American teams, regardless of the result in the tournament, USAnow they settle down to think again about the qualifying round 2026 World Cup after falling 1-0 to Argentina in the final of the tournament.

According to the criteria of

The Colombia selection must turn the page, as well as the rest of the teams, to continue planning their participation in the pre-World Cup competition in which they have had an outstanding performance.

Six games

Those led by the Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo They occupy third place in the standings with 12 points.

Colombia has played six matches, won three and drawn three, a very good statistic.

“I think we were one of the teams that played the best, we were the protagonists, we tried to score from the front. One mistake cost us, but the boys did a great job, they gave it their all and I told them that they have to leave with their heads held high. We are sad, I understand them, but I want them to leave with their heads held high. I am very grateful to the whole group. Now, we have to plan what is left, the qualifying round, the step to achieve the objective of going to the World Cup,” he said, after the final in Miami.

The path of the Colombians is interesting, they have won 1-0 against Venezuela, 2-1 to Brazil and 0-1 to Paraguay, for nine units.

The three draws have been 0-0 with Ecuador and Chile and the close and disputed 2-2 with the Uruguayans of the coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The Fifa It has been established that in the South American qualifiers six of the participating teams will directly qualify for the competition, which will be held in United States, Mexico and Canada. But There is more. The seventh team in the standings will go to a play-off, so there could be seven representatives from this part of the world in the World Cup.

What’s coming

For this second part of 2024, the Colombians and other teams from the pre-World Cup stage will play six matches.

In the double date of September, Colombia will visit the last in the standings, Peru, in Lima. Then they will receive in the stadium Roberto Melendez from Barranquilla to Argentina, with whom he will meet again after having played yesterday the final of the Copa América, in Miami (United States).

And in October, the Colombian team will visit Bolivia in La Paz, but in the following match they will receive Chile in the capital of the Atlantic.

“We have been with the national team for many years and we wanted to win the Cup, but it was not possible. We have to continue on our path, this is not over here and the qualifying matches are coming up, with the goal of going to the 2026 World Cup,” said the defender.

The last two games of this year’s qualifying round are scheduled for November. Colombia will visit Uruguay in Montevideo and will close 2024 with the commitment against the Ecuadorians in Barranquilla looking to stay at the top of the table.

“All of us here have a very strong bond and a very nice connection, whoever has to go in always does well… it was a very nice journey but it didn’t end as we expected, but, heads held high for everyone. We will continue working and the qualifying round is the objective from now on,” said Jefferson Lerma.