After seven games in charge of the team, Néstor Lorenzo faces the biggest challenge this Tuesday since he came to the Colombia Selection: the team will play against Germany, four times world champion, at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

Lorenzo has just completed his first year in charge of the National Team and faces two great challenges: the first, to lead the team to the World Cup again, after the failure of the route to Qatar 2022, and the second, to find a international title, with the 2024 Copa América in the offing.

The team closed its preparation for the match at the Veltins-Arena on Monday.

After his victory over Iraq in Valencia with a goal from Mateo Cassierra, Lorenzo said that he liked “several things, above all the defensive solidity and the debut of the boys, which confirms that a process that validates what the sub did -20 in Argentina”.

“It can be historic, suddenly for the first time beating a great team like Germany. Our team is still in formation. If it were in another situation, in a Cup or a World Cup, it would have another significance, but we are going to take it as we all take it, as if it were the final of a World Cup”, highlighted Lorenzo in his press conference.

The probable lineup of Colombia

Lorenzo would once again bet on the base of experience to play against Germany, with the exception that several historical figures of his complete confidence, such as James Rodríguez, Radamel Falcao García and David Ospina, were not called up this time.

Colombia would face Germany with Camilo Vargas in goal; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Deiver Machado in defense; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Jéfferson Lerma and Mateus Uribe in midfield and Jhon Arias, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré in attack.

The match will be seen by Caracol and RCN, starting at 1:45 in the afternoon, Colombia time.

