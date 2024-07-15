The presentation of the Colombian national team at the Copa America in the United States 2024 was praised, but sadness remains in the air after the 1-0 defeat of Argentina in the final of the competition with a goal from Lautaro Martinez.

According to the criteria of

Colombia had a good performance, playing its third final, but there are regrets that it was not possible to win, even though the players won the affection of the people.

the arrival

There was so much joy that the group led by Nestor Lorenzo gave to the country, which is expected to hold a reception in Bogotá this Monday afternoon.

EL TIEMPO confirmed that the group would leave Miami at 4 in the afternoon and would arrive around 7 or 8 at night. It was also learned that not all the players will arrive on that flight, as several of them already have destinations that are not Colombia. They would travel to the headquarters of their clubs.

It was also learned that it is possible that the Simon Bolivar Metropolitan Park It would be the site of concentration for the tribute to the team, but that information has not been confirmed.

“For now, an official announcement is expected from the Mayor of Bogotá and the Colombian Football Federation,” said www.futbolred.com

Sports