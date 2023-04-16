The Colombian National Team only has one Fifa date left to try to adjust the payroll and head towards the beginning of the qualifying round, which will be in September of this year.

Since the arrival of Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo, Colombia has played six games and has not lost: it has won four victories (4-1 against Guatemala, 3-2 against Mexico, 2-0 against Paraguay and 2-1 against Japan) and two draws. (0-0 against the United States and 2-2 against South Korea).

In those six games, Lorenzo has given 42 players the opportunity to play. The one who spent the most minutes on the playing field was the central defender Jhon Lucumí, who has played 360 minutes.

Photo: Efe / Archive EL TIEMPO

The possible rivals of Colombia in June are filtered

Now, the National Team is preparing for the last two friendly matches before qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The Colombian Football Federation has not confirmed dates or rivals.

However, journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez assured that the teams that will face Colombia in June have already been specified. The first match would be against Iraq, on June 17, in Spain, and the second, three days later, against Germany as a visitor.

The other game is against Germany as reported weeks ago… that game will be on German territory!

Date June 20… the 17th against Iraq in Spain. — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) April 15, 2023

If the friendly against Germany is confirmed, it would be the fifth time that Colombia faces the four-time world champion.

One was in official matches, the 1-1 draw at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. The other three were friendlies: a 3-1 defeat in 1998, a three-goal tie in 1999 and a 3-0 defeat in 2006.

The historic Germany vs. Colombia in the 1990 World Cup.

The duel against Iraq, on the other hand, would be unprecedented for Colombia in the senior category. That team will seek its second qualification to a World Cup, after its only participation in Mexico 1986.

SPORTS

More sports news