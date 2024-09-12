With the good start to the first eight rounds, the qualifying round could be a formality for the Colombian national team. The team reached 16 points on Tuesday, with its victory against Argentina in Barranquilla. It is the first time in almost 17 years that it has achieved a victory against the albicelestes in World Cup qualifiers.

According to the criteria of

“To beat the best team of today, one key is not enough, you have to do many things well. Although it was a very even match, where many things were done well, we were not able to play very attractively,” said the coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, after the victory against the world champion and two-time champion of America.

Colombia’s point savings are already significant. They have reached 16, two less than the Argentines, and, as things stand, they would only need, on paper, eight points to ensure their presence in the tournament that will be played in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Barranquilla, Colombia, September 10, 2024. Goal that gives Colombia a 2-1 victory over Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers. James Rodríguez scored a penalty. Photo In the image, drawing by Martínez. Vanexa Romero/El Tiempo. Photo:Vanexa Romero/ The Time Share

How many points are needed to qualify for the World Cup?

The increase in quotas determined by FIFA for this World Cup lowered the bar and, to a certain extent, the requirements as well. From four direct matches and one through a play-off, there are now six non-stop matches and one through a play-off.

Historically, an average of 27 points were needed to go directly to the World Cup as the fourth-placed team. Now, with six direct spots, the points requirement is lower. The average number of points for the sixth-placed teams in the qualifiers with 10 teams is 24.6. That is, at least 25 would be needed. Colombia would only need seven points in ten games.

There were higher scores, such as the 27 that Colombia achieved on the road to Korea-Japan 2002 (four qualified and were eliminated from the play-offs due to goal difference). And if six qualified in the last qualifying round, 23 would have been enough for the National Team.

There are still more than half of the qualifying rounds left, but Lorenzo’s team has done its job well. Qualifying could be a formality.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports News