The Colombia selection football came to the United States Copa America 2024 as one of the favourites for the title and after two games has already qualified for the next phase.

The Colombians beat him in their first outing against Paraguay2-1, and in the second game they beat Costa Rica, 3-0, which has increased the dream of the second title in history.

group of brothers

James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz They are two of the banners of a united group, fighting side by side for the dream and all pushing in the same direction.

“One is fast and a juggler; the other is cerebral and has a privileged left foot. Together, Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez complement each other in a duo that gives Colombia hope of winning the 2024 Copa América in the United States,” says the EFE agency.

And he added: “The duo led the coffee growers’ qualification to the quarterfinals by pulverizing 3-0 on Friday a Costa Rica that threatened to close its goal with a lock, the formula that allowed them to emerge unscathed from their surprising debut against Brazil (0-0) in Group D.”

None clashes

The truth is that the group of players not only stands out on the court, where they have been overwhelming and are on their way to an excellent performance in the American tournament, but they also stand out off it.

They have shown this friendship and group unity on several occasions, which must also be highlighted. James hugs everyone, talks to them, and picks them up when they fall.

Davinson Sanchez He scored the goal and at once went to claim Lucumí’s shirt, his teammate who was left in the stands against the ‘Ticos’ due to an injury against the Paraguayans.

They were filled with happiness, they celebrated the goals, the victories and when things didn’t go well, the veterans lifted up the rest of the group, and that is also very valuable.

