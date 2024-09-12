The Colombian National Team will face the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup women’s next Sunday at the stadium Pascual Guerrero at 4:15 in the afternoon and not at 2:20 as planned.

“Fifa and the Local Organizing Committee of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 They report the modification of the start times of the matches that, for the quarter-finals, will be played on Sunday, September 15 in Cali“, warned the Colombian Football Federation.

He added: “In order to offer four different kick-off times on a non-working day, and thus take advantage of the positive impact this could generate on ticket sales and the dissemination of the tournament, the following adjustments have been made to the schedules: match number 48, Originally scheduled for 14:30 (local time), the match will now start at 16:30, and match number 45, which was scheduled for 18:00, will start at 20:00.”

Colombia reached this stage after beating South Korea, 1-0, with a goal from Linda Caicedo, last Wednesday.

“It is important to note that the schedules for the quarter-final matches in Medellín will not change and will remain as originally scheduled. Thus, match number 46 will start at 14:30 and match number 47 at 18:00,” the statement said.