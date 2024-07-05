The Colombia selection This Saturday, his destiny is at stake in the America Cup against its similar PanamaIt will be a vibrant game that both teams are hoping to qualify for the semi-finals of the Conmebol tournament.

The national team had a very outstanding performance in the group stage of the America Cup, finished in first place in the standings after their victories against Paraguay (2-1) and against Costa Rica (3-0), and their 1-1 draw on the last date against Brazil.

Colombia selection. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

The casualties in the Selection

Although not everything was good news for the National Team. In the first match, they suffered the loss of John Jader Lucumí, who had to be substituted in the first 25 minutes of the game against the Guaranis due to physical discomfort and will not be against Panama.

Another one who will not be in the quarter-final duel will be Jefferson Lerma, the midfield commander of the team Nestor LorenzoThe Crystal Palace midfielder was booked against Brazil and will miss the match due to an accumulation of cards, while he will pay the penalty against Panama.

This is where all the doubts arise about the starting lineup that the Argentine coach will use to face the Panamanians this Saturday in the State Fram Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF

Mateus or Castaño, the doubt

There are two options for Lorenzo: Kevin Castaño and Mateus Uribe They can accompany Richard Ríos in the Colombian midfield.

Chestnut could give a lot of balance to Colombia because he is more of a defensive midfielder, he does not attack as much and could get in between the centre-backs while Ríos acts as a ‘box to box’.

Mateus He is more of an attacker. The player from Antioquia likes to enter the opponent’s area and this is one of his strengths, even more so than defence. However, he can occupy that position in front of the defence if the coach decides so.

The starting line-up of Colombia It would be very similar to the one that was presented to play against BrazilThere will only be two changes, the one already mentioned in the midfield and one in the defense.

Johan Mojica has every chance of returning to the starting line-up after being a substitute against the Brazilians. Deiver Machadowho was a starter in that match, had a very lackluster first half and was not convincing.

Possible starter

Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Kevin Castano, Richard Rios, John Arias; James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz and John Cordoba. Coach Nestor Lorenzo.

Nestor Lorenzo revealed details of the Colombian National Team's strategy to beat Brazil. Photo:Mauricio Duenas. EFE

HAROLD YEPES

