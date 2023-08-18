The player Daniela Caracas, soccer player of the Colombian Women’s National Team who has just made history in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, He denounced that criminals stole his family’s car while they were attending the funeral of the brother of his partner Jorelyn Carabalí, who was murdered last Monday.

Daniela Caracas González (d) from Colombia disputes the ball with Kerolin from Brazil today, in the final of the Copa América Femenina between Colombia and Brazil

It is a truck-type vehicle that had been parked on the outskirts of a cemetery in Cali (southwest) where the funeral honors of Pablo Andrés Carabalí, 23, were carried out.

According to Jorelyn Carabalí on her social networks, so far no one has any information about the vehicle, while she regretted this event to her partner, with whom she recently represented Colombia in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“She (Daniela Caracas) was the first to be my support in this situation that I am experiencing. He traveled with me to my house supporting me, not only me, but also my mother, my brothers and my family,” said Carabalí on his Instagram account.

“Yesterday at my brother’s funeral, his parents left the truck parked outside the cemetery and when we came out we realized that it had been stolen. So far we have done everything in our power and nothing”, added the footballer.

Outrage over robbery at funeral

The robbery has generated rejection in the city, where its inhabitants constantly complain about the actions of criminals.

The athletes called on the public to provide any type of information to the authorities, as they fear that the vehicle will be taken out of the city.

“It is unfortunate that in our country we have to get used to this kind of thing, so I thank you for your help and support,” concluded Carabalí.

The fact has already been brought to the attention of the Police and the other competent authorities.while users of social networks share the photo of the vehicle in a kind of citizen chain to be able to find it.

