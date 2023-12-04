The America’s Cupwhich will be played between June and July 2024 between 16 Conmebol and Concacaf teams, will be played in fourteen cities in the United States, Conmebol announced on Monday.

The governing body of South American football, organizer of the contest, had already reported that the opening match of the 2024 Copa América will be played on June 20 at the Mercedes Benz Arena, in Atlanta (State of Georgia), and the final at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami (Florida).

This Monday, Conmebol revealed that the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington (Texas), the NRG Stadium in Houston (Texas), the State Farm, in Glendale (Arizona) and the Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas (Nevada) will host the quarterfinals .

The semifinals, meanwhile, will be played at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford (New Jersey), and at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte (North Carolina).

Other venues that will be used will be Q2 Stadium, in Austin (Texas), SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (California), Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara (California), Exploria Stadium in Orlando (Florida), Children’s Mercy Park , in Kansas City (Kansas) and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City (Missouri).

The group stage will be played from June 20 to July 2, the quarterfinals between July 4 and 6, the semifinals 9 and 10 and the third place match on July 13. The draw for the groups will take place this Thursday in Miami.

The Copa América, the oldest national team tournament in the world, which has been held since 1916, will be played for the second time in the United States with an expanded edition, with the ten countries from South America and six from Concacaf. “The exciting prospect of co-organizing the 2024 Copa América with our partners at Conmebol will consolidate our region as the world center of football ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said Víctor Montagliani, president of Concacaf last month, when announced the venue of the opening and final match of the tournament.

In 2016, to celebrate the hundred years of the tournament, a similar edition was held, called Copa América Centenario, in the United States, won by Chile, which defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final in a penalty shootout.

