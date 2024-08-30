Colombian national team coach, Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, announced on Thursday the list of 26 players called up for the matches against Peru and Argentina, in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

According to the criteria of

Lorenzo made six changes to the squad compared to the team that finished runner-up in the Copa América: Jhon Solís, Kevin Mier, Yerson Mosquera, Juan Camilo Hernández, Juan David Cabal and Cristian Borja came in.

David Ospina, Mateus Uribe, Dávinson Sánchez, Jorge Carrascal, Deiver Machado and, surprisingly, Miguel Ángel Borja were left out, despite his great form with River Plate, Argentina.

Players at risk of missing Argentina game due to yellow cards

With that long list of 26 players, Lorenzo is trying to find alternatives thinking about the near future: eight of those called up could miss the second match of this double date, against Argentina, if they receive a yellow card in Lima, on September 6.

The list of players at risk includes: midfielder Jhon Arias, central defenders Yerry Mina, Carlos Cuesta and Yerson Mosquera, full-back Daniel Muñoz and forwards Luis Díaz, Jhon Jáder Durán and Jhon Córdoba.

John Arias Photo:EFE Share

It should be noted that the rules of the qualifying round establish that a player who accumulates two yellow cards receives a one-match suspension. At the time, Jhon Arias and Dávinson Sánchez already served a one-match suspension.

There are two other players with accumulated yellow cards who are not part of this squad: the full-back Déiver Machado and the creative midfielder Jorge Carrascal.

SPORTS

More Sports News