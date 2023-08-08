The The Colombian team qualified this Tuesday for the first time in its history for the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cupafter defeating Jamaica 1-0 in Melbourne.

(Colombia beats Jamaica and makes history in the Women’s World Cup! Relive the great goal).

Catalina Usme was in charge of scoring, at minute 51, the goal that gave Colombia its best participation in a women’s World Cup.

And now, for his feat, The players led by Abadía caress an unprecedented booty in Colombian women’s soccer.

A historic award for the stars of Colombia

Fifa reported that it will guarantee for the first time to give economic prizes to the players who participate in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Colombia, for its great participation, accumulates a historic award.

Just for having reached the group stage, each footballer will receive, at today’s rate, 120,865,500 Colombian pesos.

As stipulated by Fifa, for the move to the round of 16, each footballer will have another $241,731,000.

And now, for reaching the quarterfinals, he will add $362,596,500.

In that sense, The loot that each Colombian soccer player will receive, in the midst of an admirable fight for guarantees and equality, currently amounts to $725,193,000.

And, since they have tired of ratifying, they will go for more.

More news

SPORTS