The Colombia selection The qualification for the quarter-finals is being played this Friday against Costa Rica at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix for the second date of group D of the America Cup.

The duel against the Ticos started very physical, with complicated individual duels and with many fouls on both sides. The Central American team formed a strong line of five defenders and made the team look very uncomfortable. Colombia selection who seemed unable to find their way to the opposing goal.

Luis Díaz, player of the Colombian National Team.. Photo:EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Share

Penalty by Luis Díaz taken with quality

But Colombia The team began to figure out the game and began to hang around the area of ​​a rival who was having trouble attacking. The game began to become unbalanced around minute 28 due to a carelessness by the goalkeeper. Patrick Sequeira, who went far from his goal and ran over Jhon Córdoba. The central referee did not hesitate to award a penalty.

Luis Diaz He took the ball and was in charge of the execution that weighed against an opponent that was very closed in defense. The guajiro, with great serenity, opened the foot of his right boot and sent the ball to a corner to make it 1-0, leading Colombia 1-0.