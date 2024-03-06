The objective is clear for the Colombia selection this year: fight for the title of the America Cup which will take place between June 20 and July 14 in USA.

It is not an objective set by the press or the fans, it is the challenge that was placed Nestor Lorenzo upon his arrival to the national team bench. “We aspire to go far and have chances until the last day, we depend on ourselves, not on our rivals,” the coach said at the time.

The road to America Cup It began last December when the draw for the group stage of the oldest national team tournament in the world was held.

Colombia is located in group D of the America Cup and shares a zone with Brazil, Paraguay and Concacaf 6 (starts from the winner between Costa Rica vs. Honduras).

Colombia selection Photo:ETCE file Share

Thinking about what the Copa América will be like, Colombia selection has two friendlies scheduled for this month: on Friday the 22nd it will be measured against Spain in London and on the 26th they travel to Madrid to play against Romania.

The matches will allow the Argentine coach to refresh tactical concepts and work with the group with the best chance of playing in the Copa América. However, Nestor Lorenzo added a problem in the last hours, the bad news comes from Arab soil.

Mateus Uribe, who has been a fixture for Lorenzo in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, playing in the six qualifying matches and scoring a goal, will not be on the squad list for the Fifa friendlies on the date.

Mateus Uribe Photo:AFP Share

