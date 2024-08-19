The coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scalonigot up early for more than one and announced the list of players called up for the double date of the World Cup qualifiers United States, Mexico and Canada 2026. The big surprise, Lionel Messi is not in the squad.

The Argentine star is the most sensitive loss that the world champion will have, who will also not have Angel Di Mariawho retired from the national team after winning the 2024 Copa América.

Lionel Messi will not play against Colombia in Barranquilla. Photo:Efe Share

Messi, a sensitive loss in Argentina

Messi was not able to recover for the double qualifying date against Chile and Colombia. Scaloni also did not want to risk the captain and rush the recovery time of a player who has not played a single minute for more than a month.

Lionel He was injured in the final of the America’s Cup between the Colombian and Argentine national teams, he left in tears in the second half and with a swollen ankle, a sign that suggested the worst for the ’10’.

The tests carried out showed that the world champion has a “syndesmus sprain that involves the partial tear of the ligaments that join the tibia to the fibula,” an injury that requires him to rest, which is why he has not been available for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi was the big attraction for Colombia’s match against Argentina on Tuesday, September 10, on the eighth date of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Thousands of fans bought tickets to see the star, but were left ‘stranded’.

Social media exploded with a shower of memes following Lionel Scaloni’s announcement, many of them based on the ordeal fans went through to buy a ticket on the official websites.

Fans lived through a nightmare trying to buy tickets, standing in virtual queues for hours, putting up with website crashes or simply resigning themselves to buying tickets on the black market just to see Messi, the great absentee from the Barranquilla party.

Memes about Messi’s absence

