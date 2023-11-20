You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Colombia National Team.
Colombia selection.
The match on date 6 of the tie will be this Tuesday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian National Team He is already in Asunción, where this Tuesday he will face Paraguay on date 6 of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.
The national team, led by Luis Diazarrived in Paraguay this Sunday and moved to the concentration hotel, hoping to get a positive result as a visitor this Tuesday and remain undefeated.
For this match Colombia has the return of John Ariaswho is already enabled after paying a penalty for yellow cards.
The one ruled out was central defender Davinson Sánchez, who left the concentration after being disqualified from playing due to warnings.
Colombia is prepared to train this Monday evening in Asunción and will be ready to face Tuesday’s match.
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #national #team #landed #Paraguay #hope #victory