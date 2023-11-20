The Colombian National Team He is already in Asunción, where this Tuesday he will face Paraguay on date 6 of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The national team, led by Luis Diazarrived in Paraguay this Sunday and moved to the concentration hotel, hoping to get a positive result as a visitor this Tuesday and remain undefeated.

For this match Colombia has the return of John Ariaswho is already enabled after paying a penalty for yellow cards.

The one ruled out was central defender Davinson Sánchez, who left the concentration after being disqualified from playing due to warnings.

Colombia is prepared to train this Monday evening in Asunción and will be ready to face Tuesday’s match.

