The Colombian national team’s coaching staff is still awaiting the situation of Jefferson Lerma, who was not included in Crystal Palace’s squad for Sunday’s away game against Chelsea (1-1).

Lerma has a problem with the big toe of one of his feet, which prevents him from even putting on his boots, and that is why Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner did not take him into account for this match.

The Colombian Football Federation announced this Sunday the call-up of a new player. It is midfielder Juan Camilo Portilla, from Talleres de Córdoba, of the first division of Argentine football.

However, the statement announcing Portilla’s call-up does not specify whether Lerma will be left off the list or whether he will be taken to Barranquilla to analyze the situation.

Portilla has not yet made his debut with the national team

Portilla has been called up twice by coach Néstor Lorenzo, but has not yet made his official debut with the national team. The first time he was called up, for a friendly against the United States, he was unable to join the group due to injury.

In March of this year he was included in the squad for the friendly matches against Spain and Romania, but was left on the bench for both matches.

Colombia will face Peru on September 6 in Lima, and four days later will host Argentina in Barranquilla, in the resumption of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

