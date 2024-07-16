James Rodríguez was the star of the Colombian national team at the Copa América and everything pointed to him being chosen as the best player of the tournament after being recognized 4 times as the best of the matches.

The defeat in the final of the tournament against Argentina was a hard blow for a team that looked like it had a good chance of winning after achieving the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the National Team. However, not everything was sadness within the team, as James Rodríguez was chosen as the best player of the tournament.

James raises his head

The Colombian ’10’ was praised by fans and colleagues for his play in the current Copa America. In the final, after seeing the final score, the player cried inconsolably in the middle of the field and even Lionel Scalonirival coach, went to console him.

When he won the award for best player, he smiled slightly, but his pain at having missed the opportunity to be crowned champion of America for the second time in the history of the national team.

The captain of the Colombian National Team won two MVP awards in the tournament. Photo:Instagram: James Rodriguez / Copa America Share

Last Monday, after the defeat, he published a message of thanks to his teammates but in which he revealed the suffering one day after the unfortunate result in Miami. Jefferson Lerma He also spoke with messages of hope.

However, it seems that the Colombian is already thinking about the future of the National Team and, like many of his teammates and his coach, he predicts a good time ahead for the Colombians. In a post on his social networks, the Colombian poses with his trophies and gives a message of resilience to the fans as well as thanking his teammates for the tournament and their support.