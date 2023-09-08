The Colombian National Team, by Néstor Lorenzo, He managed to start winning in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the era of the Argentine coach remains undefeated, managing to generate a small illusion that it can really qualify for the World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

(We recommend reading: Colombia vs. Venezuela: VAR audios in controversial play, was it a penalty?).

For these qualifiers, Colombia will have the mission of staying with one of the six direct places and in the worst case it could be left with the seventh box that gives repechage, although given the high possibility, the task of the tricolor is to go in those first places.

(In addition: This is how Colombia played, one by one: Carrascal came from the bench to be a figure).

After that successful start of the Colombian National Team in these qualifiers, Néstor Lorenzo’s men managed to win the first game for the fourth time in a row. Since the qualifiers for Brazil 2014, the team has managed to start with a victory and makes one dream that in the end they will end up obtaining a place, since of those last four victories they have managed to go to two world championships, although waiting for what happens in this edition.

In general, the Colombian National Team has historically managed to win its first games, or draw at least, although The last time they did not achieve three points in a qualifying start was for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

On that occasion, the National Team drew against Brazil without home goals and in the end, it was not enough for them to qualify for that World Cup event, finishing seventh with 23 units.

(Read here: Deleted, the feelings about the triumph of the Selection: “The team is gaining confidence”).

Despite this, Colombia reached a good period of players and with the process of José Pékerman, Colombia for Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, they won victories against Bolivia (2-1) and Peru (2-0), ending up with second and fourth place respectively.

Pékerman qualified the National Team for the World Cup twice Photo: AFP / Archive EL TIEMPO

For now, we will have to wait and see how the World Cup qualification ends, but of those last four qualifiers, the balance ended with a 50/50 balance to go to the World Cup and with this one won around 2026, it suggests that it can reach the finish line by Number of teams that will qualify. We will have to wait how they end.

Colombia in last four qualifiers



Colombia 3-0 Venezuela – Qatar 2022 qualifiers (did not qualify)

Colombia 2-0 Peru – Russia 2018 qualifiers (qualified)

Bolivia 1-2 Colombia – Brazil 2014 qualifiers (qualified)

Colombia 0-0 Brazil – South Africa 2010 qualifiers (did not qualify)

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO