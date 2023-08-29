The Colombian National Team is in the final stretch for its debut in the qualifier for the United States, Mexico and Canada 2026 World Cup. On September 7, the team led by Néstor Lorenzo will be home against Venezuela, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

The ticket office for that match went on sale on August 2 and there are still tickets available for that match. The FCF has already closed the season ticket sales for the nine games that Colombia will play at home in Barranquilla.

Now, the Federation made available to the fans of the national team the ‘Microbonos 2023’, in which it will sell, as a package, the tickets for the three games that the team will play at home this year, against Venezuela, Uruguay (on 12 October) and Brazil (on November 16).

Venezuela vs. Colombia. In action, James Rodríguez (10).

‘Micro-passes’ are only available for the Eastern High and Low and Western High and Low Grandstands. It should be remembered that the ticket office for the north and south for the game against Venezuela has already sold out.

Those who have already bought their ticket for the game against Venezuela in the eastern and western games will have the possibility of acquiring the season ticket for the other two games this year, but after the first match of the tie is played.

Prices of the ‘micro-subscriptions’ for the tie

These are the prices of the ‘micro-subscriptions’ for the three games this year (they include the price of the Tuboleta service):

Oriental low: 1,096,700 pesos

Eastern High: 1,166,600

Western high and low: 1,884,100

The Federation will also apply the ‘micro-subscriptions’ for the VIP FCF, a plan that went on sale this year with additional benefits, such as round-trip transportation to the stadium, exclusive tunnel entry, unlimited food and drinks and stages with musical artists, among others.

FCF VIP area for the qualifying matches Photo: Colombian Football Federation

