A few hours before the important game of the Colombia team against Costa Rica on the second date of group D of the America’s Cup in the United States alarms go off in the group.

According to the criteria of

From the concentration headquarters it is handled that the forward Rafael Santos Borré He would not be in the starting line-up because he has a problem with one of his ankles.

Córdoba, on the attack

Colombia has just won its first game against Paraguay, 2-1, with goals from Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lermaafter two assists from James Rodriguez, the great figure of the game.

What is known is that Santos Borré could be replaced by Jhon Córdoba, forward of the Krasnodar from the Russian Premier League, but so far the information has not been confirmed.

Santos Borré did not have a good match against the Paraguayans and has been the focus of criticism from fans, who say he does not have the level to be a starter.

The DT spoke

“Colombia has to “open paths” with all its players to break Costa Rica’s strong defense and qualify early for the quarterfinals of the Copa América in the United States, said the coffee coach. Nestor Lorenzo.

“It will be a game of opening new paths and we have to work very hard on that, the whole team, not just the forwards,” said the Argentine coach.