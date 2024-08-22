Colombian Basketball Federation denies national team’s participation in Friendship Cup

The Colombian Basketball Federation has denied the national team’s participation in the Friendship Cup in Russia. The statement appeared on the organization’s Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The federation said it learned about the situation from the media. The organization noted that it had not received an invitation to the tournament from Russia and had not given formal permission to any club or school to represent the country there.

“The Colombian Basketball Federation will take legal steps to punish the unauthorized use of the team’s image and logo,” the statement said.

The day before, the team called the Colombian national team lost to the local Parma at the Friendship Cup in Perm. The match ended with a crushing score of 155:53 in favor of the hosts.