The Colombian National Team will have to face the strong heat that it will experience in their duel against Costa Rica in Arizona, on the second day of Group D of the Copa América.

According to the criteria of

Colombian national team in hell

In true hell the team is preparing for its second match in the competition, in which it will seek to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Due to the high temperatures, both teams have been forced to change their training schedules, from daytime to nighttime, both in the cities of Glendale, where the match will be played, and in Phoenix, where they remain concentrated.

These cities in the state of Arizona have been recording temperatures of 112 degrees Fahrenheit or 44 degrees Celsius since 7:00 a.m. local time. When the game starts this Friday at 5 p.m. (Colombian time) at State Farm Stadium, according to the weather.com website, the temperature will be 43 degrees. Thank goodness the stadium is covered and air-conditioned, otherwise it would be impossible to play at that time.

Colombian national team in Arizona. Photo:FCF Share

The local news has warned that in the coming days there will be a weather alert for the excessive heat that can exceed 44 degrees.

Much of the state of Arizona, known for its desert landscapes and cacti, has an arid or semi-arid climate and receives less than 40 centimeters of rain per year, making its cities very hot in summer and with very mild winters.

The press department of the Colombian team reported that the team’s agenda changed due to these weather conditions.

“We send you the modification of the media agenda that the Colombian Senior Men’s National Team will have that will train in the afternoon, due to the high temperatures in Glendale, United States. Therefore, the practice will take place at 6:30 in the afternoon and not at 8:40 in the morning as had been agreed.”

While the members of the Colombian national team are already accustomed to playing in the 33 and 35 degree temperatures of Barranquilla, the team’s home ground for the South American qualifiers, what happens in Arizona is no comparison.

Colombia selection. Photo:FCF Share

‘Hotter than in Barranquilla’

John Durana 20-year-old striker for English club Aston Villa, warned: “The temperature here is very high, even higher than in Barranquilla… It’s hell here, I’ve never felt so hot before.”

The Argentine River Plate striker Miguel Angel Borja, who also spoke to the media, said about it: “I have never experienced such heat. Not even in Tierralta at one in the afternoon,” he said when comparing the heat of Arizona with that of his hometown in the department of Córdoba. , which is also hot. And the heat doesn’t just overwhelm Arizona.

It should be remembered that the high temperatures recorded this summer at the Copa America in the United States, already caused the Guatemalan linesman to Humberto Panjoj He collapsed during the match between Peru and Canada last Tuesday in Kansas City, just before the end of the first half.

Last year, Phoenix broke a new heat record after enduring 19 consecutive days with temperatures above 43 degrees. The National Weather Service (NWS) managed to record a maximum of 46.6 degrees in 2023. Phoenix has a history of very high temperatures with 50 degrees on June 26, 1990; 49 degrees on July 28, 1995 and 48.5 degrees on June 25, 1990.

However, the highest in the state was recorded in Lake Havasu when the thermometer reached 53 degrees on June 29, 1994. Climate journalists have made some recommendations to try to counteract the heat.

“We recommend that people take it seriously, whether you are acclimatized or in closed spaces, they should stay hydrated and stay indoors as much as possible.” Without a doubt, this Friday the State Farm will be a true oasis for everyone in the Arizona desert.

EFE

More sports news